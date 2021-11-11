Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has €37.00 ($43.53) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of €36.00 ($42.35).

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

