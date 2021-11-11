Financial Review: Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) and Its Peers

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Petco Health and Wellness to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A 7.74% 2.13% Petco Health and Wellness Competitors -16.65% 22.05% 1.94%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Petco Health and Wellness and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46 Petco Health and Wellness Competitors 139 694 1044 52 2.52

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion -$26.48 million N/A Petco Health and Wellness Competitors $8.27 billion $479.17 million -13.58

Petco Health and Wellness’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Petco Health and Wellness.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness competitors beat Petco Health and Wellness on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

