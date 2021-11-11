The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $11.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the investment management company will earn $11.15 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $40.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.51 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $399.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.98. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

