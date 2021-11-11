Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

