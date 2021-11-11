Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zynga by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,188,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 83,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,629 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

