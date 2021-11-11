Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yellow will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 35.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 78,591 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 21.4% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 101,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the third quarter valued at $189,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

