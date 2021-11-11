Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OEC opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

