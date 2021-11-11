Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lowered by Analyst

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Astronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRO. Colliers Securities raised Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Astronics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 150.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

