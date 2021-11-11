Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $843.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

