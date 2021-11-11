Head-To-Head Contrast: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) versus Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 88.59% 9.41% 4.17% Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48%

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Trean Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.69 $71.37 million $2.58 5.42 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.53 $90.77 million $1.74 5.74

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus target price of $14.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.30%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Trean Insurance Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

