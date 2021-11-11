$44.60 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $44.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.83 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $49.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.53 million to $189.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $203.65 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $206.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

BFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.82. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $592.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.