Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce $19.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $17.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $82.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.59 billion to $84.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $82.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.43 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

ADM opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

