Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to “Strong-Buy”

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rayonier have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The company witnessed better-than-anticipated third-quarter 2021 results. The outperformance highlights robust performance of each of the company’s timber segments as well as an outsized contribution from its Real Estate segment. It focuses on adding high-quality timberlands to its portfolio through strategic acquisitions. This positions the company well to capitalize on the strong domestic demand trends, improving export market conditions and a favorable pricing environment. Besides, a decent balance sheet augurs well. Though cut-throat competition from national and local players as well as substitutes and exposure to foreign markets poses challenges, a bolstered liquidity position acts as a tailwind to the company.”

RYN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

