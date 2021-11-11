The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $370.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $368.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $375.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

