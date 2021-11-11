BlackLine (BL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2021 – BlackLine had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – BlackLine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

10/6/2021 – BlackLine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

NASDAQ:BL opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $1,611,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,854.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,778 shares of company stock worth $35,590,400. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

