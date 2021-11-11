TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $576.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 58,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

