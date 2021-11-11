Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Energean alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. Energean has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.00.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.