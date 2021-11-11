AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.27

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.27 and traded as high as C$25.33. AltaGas shares last traded at C$25.09, with a volume of 485,308 shares trading hands.

ALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.96.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

