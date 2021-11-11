Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.07

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.07 and traded as high as $16.97. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 91,221 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
