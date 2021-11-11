Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.07

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.07 and traded as high as $16.97. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 91,221 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

