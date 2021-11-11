STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.83. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 33,880 shares.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,299,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

