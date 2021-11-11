Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.15

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $9.88. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 313,834 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

