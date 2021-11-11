National Bank Financial Raises Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$5.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.21.

BTEGF opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. On average, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

