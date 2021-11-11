ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

ARC Resources stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.59.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

