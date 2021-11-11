Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

