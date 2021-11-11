Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNCZF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

