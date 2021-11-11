Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avant Diagnostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Avant Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $25.41.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.