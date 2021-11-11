Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of MTW opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $771.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

