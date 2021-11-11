Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $10.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.06. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.
BMO stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $112.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
