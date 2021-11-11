Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $10.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.06. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

BMO stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.