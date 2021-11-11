Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Cut by Analyst

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ShockWave Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

SWAV opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.28. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

