$108.11 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce sales of $108.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $100.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $417.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.28 million to $417.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $439.85 million, with estimates ranging from $431.71 million to $444.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.