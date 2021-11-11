Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$1.50

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.33.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

MAV opened at C$1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.19. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01. The firm has a market cap of C$54.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$31.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.