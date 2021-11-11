Eight Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Eight Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$225.67.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$206.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$194.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$169.61. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$124.05 and a 12-month high of C$210.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,810.00.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total value of C$334,007.01. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total value of C$738,763.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,448.49. Insiders have sold a total of 14,472 shares of company stock worth $2,870,110 in the last quarter.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

