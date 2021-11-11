Royal Bank of Canada Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIP.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.56.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$18.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.94.

In related news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

