GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,580 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,590.20 ($20.78) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The firm has a market cap of £80.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,418.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.