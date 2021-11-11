BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,212.86 ($28.91).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,901 ($24.84) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,995.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The stock has a market cap of £96.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614.40 ($21.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

