International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 230 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 173.54 ($2.27) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.76. The company has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.