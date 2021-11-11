Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$18.50. The company traded as high as C$18.05 and last traded at C$18.01, with a volume of 1226198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.98.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. National Bankshares downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.44.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -99.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

