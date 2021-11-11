Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 593.25 ($7.75).

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 497.60 ($6.50) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 499.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 483.19. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

