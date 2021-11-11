WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,360 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

WPP (LON:WPP) received a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price target on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital raised WPP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price target on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.17).

Get WPP alerts:

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,107 ($14.46) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 998.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 984.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 715.21 ($9.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,108.72 ($14.49).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.