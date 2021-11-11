thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €9.05 ($10.64) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.13.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.