Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €93.73 ($110.27).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is €78.91 and its 200 day moving average is €86.16.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

