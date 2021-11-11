Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,452 ($18.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,419.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,514.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 1,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,787.56). Also, insider John Shipsey bought 1,583 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

