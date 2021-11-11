Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$18.45 on Monday. Polaris Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$13.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.41. The firm has a market cap of C$358.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48.
About Polaris Infrastructure
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
