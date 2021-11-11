Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$18.45 on Monday. Polaris Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$13.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.41. The firm has a market cap of C$358.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

