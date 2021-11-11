FY2021 EPS Estimates for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Increased by Piper Sandler

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for PCB Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 35.89%.

PCB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of PCB opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $338.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

