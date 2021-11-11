FY2021 EPS Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Increased by KeyCorp

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acushnet in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

GOLF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

GOLF opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

