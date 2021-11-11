KeyCorp Comments on KBR, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of KBR opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -186.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,333,000 after acquiring an additional 414,453 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 267,816 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 23.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 446,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

