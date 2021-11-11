Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 7.7%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.72. 1,488,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,400,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 39.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.94 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

