Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading Down 3.1%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 1,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

