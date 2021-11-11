DILA Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DILA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 277,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 521% from the average session volume of 44,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

About DILA Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DILA)

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.