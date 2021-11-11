Brokers Issue Forecasts for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

